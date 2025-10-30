Doncaster helicopter crash emergency updates: A helicopter has come down in a field in Bentley, Doncaster, sparking a major response from police, fire, and ambulance services. Witnesses reported multiple emergency vehicles rushing to Ings Lane shortly before 12:30pm today (Thursday, October 30, 2025).

Police urge public to avoid scene

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers are at the site of the helicopter crash and are currently securing the area. A spokesperson warned the public to stay away while investigations are ongoing.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident following a helicopter crash in the Bentley area of Doncaster. Please avoid Ings Lane to allow crews full access.”

First image from Doncaster helicopter crash emerges

A first photo from the scene shows the wreckage of a small aircraft lying in a field. The condition of the pilot — or how many people were on board — remains unknown at this time.

Locals described hearing a loud noise before seeing smoke rising from the crash location.

Reports suggest helicopter crashed shortly after take-off

Unconfirmed eyewitness accounts claim the aircraft may have crashed minutes after take-off, though officials have yet to verify this detail.

Investigation underway

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are also present as emergency teams assess the wreckage.

Authorities are expected to release further details once relatives are notified and aviation specialists conduct a safety investigation.

The Doncaster helicopter crash remains an active emergency incident. Updates will follow as more information is confirmed.