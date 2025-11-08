A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy has been killed in the line of duty after being violently attacked while responding to a traffic crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo Fatally Shot While Responding to Crash https://t.co/tBwkT0v6MG pic.twitter.com/gU5NmsqJRc — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 8, 2025

Authorities confirmed 27-year-old Deputy Devin Jaramillo was shot and killed Friday afternoon near a warehouse close to SW 128th Street & 122nd Avenue.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz described the loss as heartbreaking, saying the department is devastated as the investigation continues.

⚠️ Police remain on scene — updates to follow.