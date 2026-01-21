News
DEVELOPING: Conference center evacuated at World Economic Forum in Davos
The conference center hosting the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is being evacuated, according to a reporter from NRK.
The reason for the evacuation has not been immediately confirmed, and authorities have not released details on any potential threat or incident. The situation is still developing as officials work to assess conditions at the venue during the high-profile global summit.
No information has been provided regarding injuries or disruptions to scheduled events.