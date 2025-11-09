News
Democrat Senator Says Votes Ready to End Government Shutdown
A senior Democratic senator said Saturday there are enough Democratic votes in place to end the 40-day U.S. government shutdown, signaling a possible breakthrough as pressure mounts nationwide.
While no final agreement has been reached, the senator suggested the chamber could act as soon as negotiations open the floor.
Federal workers and agencies continue to feel the strain from the prolonged shutdown, with widespread travel disruptions, delayed services, and mounting economic impacts.