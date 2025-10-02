Delta Planes Collide at LaGuardia Airport: Wing Torn Off, Passenger Injured

A frightening scene unfolded in New York City as Delta planes collide at LaGuardia Airport while taxiing, leaving one aircraft with a wing torn off and at least one person injured. The collision, which involved two Delta regional jets, caused panic among passengers and immediate disruption to airport operations.

Delta Planes Collide at LaGuardia Airport, Wing Torn Off and Injury Reported https://t.co/qfJtte16Vu pic.twitter.com/R0eF6C5YqJ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 2, 2025

How the Incident Happened

According to passenger accounts, Flight DL5047 had just landed from Charlotte (CLT) and was taxiing to the gate when it was struck by another Delta regional jet moving nearby. The impact caused significant damage, detaching part of a wing.

A CBS News producer onboard DL5047 confirmed the incident, saying the collision happened shortly after landing and before passengers disembarked.

Injury Reports and Passenger Accounts

Initial reports suggest at least one passenger suffered injuries during the collision, though details on the extent remain unclear. Emergency crews were dispatched immediately to assist. It has not yet been confirmed whether additional passengers or crew were injured.

Several passengers described the sound of a “loud scrape and jolt” as the planes made contact, followed by confusion before flight attendants assured travelers of their safety.

LaGuardia Operations and Safety Response

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates LaGuardia Airport, has not yet released a detailed statement but confirmed that airport safety teams responded immediately. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to investigate the incident, examining taxiway procedures and communication between aircraft.

Despite the collision, LaGuardia remains open, but delays are possible as the affected aircraft are removed and inspected.

Aviation Safety Concerns

Incidents like the LaGuardia Delta plane collision highlight concerns about busy taxiways at major airports, especially during peak travel hours. Aviation experts note that ground collisions, while rare, can happen when visibility, ground traffic, or coordination issues come into play.