Delta LaGuardia Collision Shocks Aviation Community

A startling Delta LaGuardia collision video has surfaced, capturing the moment two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The footage, circulated widely online, shows one plane’s wing striking the nose and cockpit area of the other aircraft in a low-speed impact, drawing intense scrutiny from aviation authorities.

Delta LaGuardia Collision Caught on Video: Two Delta Planes Crash While Taxiing https://t.co/OTFyl0rGEv pic.twitter.com/iFfJkE5jVM — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 6, 2025

What Happened: The Taxiway Collision

According to the NTSB and FAA, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. local time. The two planes involved were CRJ-900 jets operated by Endeavor Air, a Delta subsidiary. Flight 5155, preparing to depart for Roanoke, reportedly had its right wing clip the nose and cockpit of Flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte.

The collision damaged the cockpit window, shattered windshields, and tore off part of a wing. Miraculously, no passengers were injured. However, one flight attendant suffered a minor knee injury and was hospitalized as a precaution.

Video Evidence and Public Reaction

The newly released video of the Delta LaGuardia collision underscores how quickly a ground mishap can escalate. Viewers can see one aircraft’s wing striking another as ground crews and pilots react in shock. The video has sparked intense discussion among aviation enthusiasts and safety experts, many calling for clearer taxiway coordination and stricter ground-movement protocols at congested airports like LaGuardia.

Investigation Underway: FAA and NTSB Involvement

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the Delta LaGuardia collision. The NTSB has dispatched investigators to review cockpit voice recorders and flight data, while the FAA is analyzing air traffic control communications. Preliminary findings suggest the departing aircraft was instructed to yield and hold short, though investigators are still determining how the two planes came into contact.

Experts say the probe will focus on factors such as pilot communication, ground radar systems, and visibility at the time of the incident.

Implications for Aviation Safety

The taxiway collision raises serious questions about ground-movement safety, particularly at busy hubs like LaGuardia. Aviation analysts note that even low-speed impacts can cause severe aircraft damage and pose risks to passengers and crew. The incident may lead to calls for enhanced radar monitoring, stricter taxi protocols, and improved coordination between pilots and air traffic controllers.

What’s Next

Delta Air Lines has pledged full cooperation with investigators and is assisting passengers affected by the event. Both aircraft involved have been removed from service pending inspection. The NTSB and FAA are expected to release preliminary reports in the coming weeks, followed by a detailed safety analysis.

The Delta LaGuardia collision serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and communication in every stage of aviation operations.