Death Toll Rises to 11 in Saulsville Mass Shooting at Pretoria Hostel

The death toll in the horrific Saulsville mass shooting near Atteridgeville in Pretoria has climbed to 11, including three minors, according to police. The attack unfolded inside a Saulsville Hostel, where 25 people were shot during what authorities describe as one of the deadliest incidents in the area this year.

Police confirmed that the latest victim succumbed to injuries while being treated at Kalafong Hospital, where all the wounded were rushed following the shooting.

Authorities expressed deep concern over the growing pattern of mass killings occurring in or around locations where alcohol is sold—whether legally or illegally. Law enforcement officials say they are now placing heightened focus on monitoring high-risk areas as the festive season begins, particularly across Gauteng province, which has seen a spike in violent incidents.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in identifying those responsible.