The suspect accused of stabbing two teammates at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been identified as UAB football player Daniel Mincey, according to reporting from The New York Times and The Athletic.

The attack reportedly occurred during an incident involving members of the football program, leaving two players injured. Their current conditions have not yet been publicly released.

UAB officials and campus police have not issued additional details as the investigation remains active. The university is expected to provide further information as the situation develops.