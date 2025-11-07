D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Under Federal Investigation

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is reportedly under federal investigation regarding a 2023 trip to Qatar and Dubai funded by the Qatari government, according to The New York Times.

The probe, launched months ago, is focused on potential bribery and campaign finance violations linked to the overseas visit.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether the expenses and hospitality provided by the Qatari government may have influenced official actions or political benefits.

Mayor Bowser has not been charged and has declined to comment as the investigation continues.