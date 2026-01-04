Cuba’s President Condemns Caracas Bombing in Defiant Havana Rally

Cuban president condemns Caracas bombing during a massive rally in Havana held near the U.S. Embassy, where President Miguel Díaz-Canel sharply criticized what he described as U.S. attacks on the Venezuelan capital.

In his remarks, Díaz-Canel called the bombing an act of terrorism and a violation of international law. He also accused Washington of “kidnapping” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and urged supporters to “take a stand against fascism.”

The statements come amid escalating regional tensions. U.S. officials have not issued a response to the accusations.