Croydon Park Sydney Shooting Leaves 20 Injured, Police Say

SYDNEY, Australia — A Croydon Park Sydney shooting left one person shot and 19 others injured on Sunday evening, according to New South Wales Police. Authorities confirmed that a suspect is in custody, bringing a swift end to a chaotic and frightening scene in the quiet Sydney suburb.

Witnesses reported hearing several loud gunshots near a popular park area before emergency crews arrived. Police and paramedics treated multiple victims suffering from minor injuries, many believed to be caused by panic and crowd movement as people fled the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

Detectives from the New South Wales Police Force have launched a full investigation into the Croydon Park shooting. Forensic teams were seen combing the area for shell casings and other evidence late Sunday night.

Authorities confirmed that one individual suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The other 19 victims sustained minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises.

Suspect in Custody

Police have detained a male suspect believed to be responsible for the Sydney shooting. His identity has not yet been released, and officials have not commented on a possible motive.

According to initial reports, the incident may have occurred after a dispute escalated, though authorities are urging the public to avoid speculation until the investigation concludes.

Community Reaction to the Croydon Park Shooting

Local residents expressed shock that such violence could happen in Croydon Park, a typically quiet and family-friendly suburb of Sydney, Australia. Community leaders and city officials have called for calm while praising police for their quick response.

Ongoing Updates

The New South Wales Police are expected to release more information as the investigation continues. Residents are advised to avoid the area around Croydon Park while crime scene units complete their work.