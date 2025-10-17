Conscripts Open Fire at Moscow Military Base: 1 Dead, 5 Injured

A conscript in a Moscow region military unit opened fire on his fellow soldiers, killing a contract serviceman before taking his own life, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed. The incident occurred overnight on October 17.

Officials blamed “a violation of weapon-handling rules,” but Russian media sources suggest dedovshchina — brutal hazing — was the real cause.

Five soldiers were reportedly injured. One of the wounded managed to call his mother, who then alerted police and paramedics. Several victims were hospitalized, one in critical condition.

The shooting took place in the Naro-Fominsk district, home to Moscow’s air defense and Aerospace Forces training units.