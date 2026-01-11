News
Composer Guy Moon dies at 63 in traffic collision
Composer Guy Moon has died at the age of 63 following a traffic collision, according to reports.
Moon was widely known for his work on popular animated series including Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, The Fairly OddParents, and Danny Phantom, leaving a lasting mark on television animation music.
Details surrounding the collision have not been publicly released. Tributes from fans and colleagues have begun to surface as the animation community mourns his passing.