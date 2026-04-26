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Cole Tomas Allen Allegedly Made Threats Against Officials After WHCA Incident
New details are emerging about Cole Tomas Allen, identified in reports as the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident.
According to law enforcement sources cited in reports, he allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he intended to target administration officials.
Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed all aspects of these statements.
The suspect remains in custody as federal investigators continue to examine the case.
The situation is ongoing as officials work to verify details and determine motive.