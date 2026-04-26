Cole Allen: New Details Emerge on WHCA Shooting Suspect’s Background

New details are emerging about Cole Allen, identified in reports as the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident.

According to reporting, authorities are reviewing a written manifesto allegedly indicating intent to target government officials, along with social media activity containing strong political rhetoric.

Law enforcement sources also say family members had previously alerted police about concerning messages before the incident.

Interviews with relatives reportedly describe a pattern of increasingly extreme statements, as well as firearm purchases and training activity.

Officials have not yet publicly confirmed all aspects of these reports.

The suspect remains in custody as federal investigators continue to examine the case and verify details.