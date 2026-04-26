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Cole Allen Reportedly Named “Professor of the Month,” New Details Emerge
New details are emerging about Cole Allen, identified in reports as the suspect in the recent incident.
According to circulating information, he was reportedly once recognized as “Professor of the Month,” though officials have not confirmed this detail.
Authorities continue to investigate the case while verifying background information.
The suspect remains in custody, and officials are working to establish a clearer timeline.
More updates are expected as the investigation continues.