News
Cole Allen Manifesto: Also Wrote About Targeting Trump Officials
Investigators are reviewing a manifesto attributed to Cole Allen, identified in reports as the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident.
According to reports, the document outlines intent to target government officials and includes strong political language.
Authorities are working to verify the authenticity of the material as part of the ongoing investigation.
Officials have not yet confirmed all details publicly.
The suspect remains in custody as federal investigators continue to examine evidence and determine motive.