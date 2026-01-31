Six people were shot during a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton, Louisiana, including one child who was listed in critical condition, according to authorities and local media reports.

The shooting occurred in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse as parade festivities were underway. Emergency responders, including AirMed and multiple law enforcement agencies, rushed to the scene to assist victims and secure the area.

Video shared on social media from along the parade route appears to capture the sound of multiple gunshots as crowds scattered. Officials have not released suspect information or a motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.