Christina Paxson Details Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente’s Limited Academic History at Brown

Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente Brown University academic history was limited and dated, Brown University President Christina H. Paxson said Thursday.

Paxson stated that Neves-Valente, identified by police as the suspect in the deadly campus shooting, had only brief academic ties to Brown many years ago and was not recently affiliated with the university.

She added that Brown University is cooperating fully with law enforcement and remains focused on campus safety as the investigation continues.