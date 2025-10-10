Chile Issues Red Alert for Cabo de Hornos Amid Tsunami Warning

SOUTHERN CHILE — Chile’s National Emergency Office (SENAPRED) has declared a Red Alert for the commune of Cabo de Hornos following a tsunami warning issued after recent seismic activity in the region.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying coastal areas to evacuate immediately and move to higher ground. Emergency response teams are on high alert, coordinating with local municipalities to ensure public safety.

The tsunami warning comes after reports of significant undersea earthquakes near the southern tip of Chile. SENAPRED emphasized that the alert level may be updated as the situation develops and urged the public to stay tuned to official announcements.

Local authorities have closed coastal routes and ports in the area to prevent access to hazardous zones. Residents are advised to follow evacuation orders and avoid unnecessary travel until the all-clear is given.

This is a developing situation, and updates will follow as more information becomes available from SENAPRED and Chilean emergency services.