Chicago Homeland Security arrests were captured in a new video shared online Thursday night, showing federal agents detaining several individuals during ongoing protest activity in the Chicago area. The footage has circulated widely across social media and is still being reviewed by authorities.

Chicago Homeland Security Arrests: Video Shows Nighttime Federal Operation https://t.co/vOjuHn2MBr pic.twitter.com/H9azeiRu8F — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 2, 2025

Video Shows Federal Agents in Action

According to what is visible in the video, agents identified as part of the Department of Homeland Security, alongside other federal teams, appear to take multiple people into custody. More details about the arrests, including charges or the number of detainees, have not yet been officially released.

Local Police Seen Monitoring Without Arresting

In contrast, officers seen in the same area did not appear to be making arrests of those reportedly violating curfew during the incident. At this stage, it is unclear if any enforcement decisions were made based on ongoing safety assessments or operational coordination.

Investigation and Official Statement Pending

Federal and local agencies have not yet issued formal comments regarding the arrests shown in the video. It remains an active situation, and updates are expected from Chicago law enforcement and DHS as more information becomes available.

Authorities are encouraging the public to avoid speculation until official details are confirmed.