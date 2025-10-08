Chemical Accident in Mainaschaff Releases Toxic Gas (Video)

A major chemical accident in Mainaschaff, near Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, Germany, triggered an emergency response after a nitric acid reaction produced a thick yellowish-orange toxic cloud. The incident took place at the electroplating plant of Schnarr Heinrich GmbH, where a metal object reportedly fell into a tank containing 6,000 liters of nitric acid.

Major Chemical Accident in Mainaschaff, Germany Triggers Toxic Gas Leak https://t.co/J2rSG90Wvb pic.twitter.com/kxMPRVhiFm — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 8, 2025

Video footage shared by local media shows the cloud of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) rising above the facility — a toxic, corrosive gas known for its rust-colored hue and dangerous effects on the lungs and eyes. Residents were urged to stay indoors and close windows as emergency crews rushed to contain the leak.

Emergency Response in Bavaria

Fire brigades and hazmat teams from Aschaffenburg and nearby towns responded immediately to the chemical spill in Mainaschaff. Several workers were treated for mild respiratory symptoms, while officials confirmed that no fatalities occurred.

Authorities are investigating how the incident happened and whether safety procedures at the plant were properly followed. Air-quality tests continue across the region to monitor any lingering traces of nitrogen dioxide.

Company and Official Reactions

Schnarr Heinrich GmbH issued a statement expressing regret over the accident and confirmed full cooperation with local investigators. Officials reassured residents that the chemical accident in Mainaschaff is under control, and that the gas cloud has now dispersed.