Tragedy Strikes Northern Italy: Castel d’Azzano Explosion Claims Three Lives

A shocking Castel d’Azzano explosion in northern Italy has left three Carabinieri officers dead and at least 13 others injured during what was meant to be a routine eviction operation near Verona.

The blast occurred early Tuesday morning at a two-story farmhouse, which collapsed instantly following the powerful detonation. Emergency services, including SUEM (Servizio Urgente ed Emergenza Medica) and firefighters, rushed to the scene as plumes of smoke rose above the rural town.

Eviction Operation Turns Deadly

According to Italian authorities, the explosion happened as Carabinieri and police officers entered the property to enforce a court-ordered eviction.

Preliminary reports suggest the farmhouse was deliberately rigged with gas canisters, turning the operation into a deadly trap. Two siblings were detained at the site, while a third family member reportedly fled and is now being sought by investigators.

Victims and Injured Officers

The victims—three members of the Carabinieri, Italy’s national gendarmerie—were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 12 others, including police officers and firefighters, were hospitalized with burns, fractures, and blast injuries.

Local hospitals in Verona have declared an emergency response to treat the injured personnel.

Authorities Investigate Possible Premeditation

Investigators from Italy’s anti-terrorism and forensic units are analyzing debris from the Castel d’Azzano explosion to determine how the blast was triggered. Early evidence indicates intentional ignition of liquefied gas.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi called the event “a tragedy for the Carabinieri and for Italy,” while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

Videos Emerge from the Scene

Video footage circulating online shows rescue teams battling through collapsed rubble and flames. The Castel d’Azzano explosion video has gone viral across Italian and international news outlets, capturing the scale of destruction and the bravery of responders.

National Mourning and Ongoing Investigation

Flags are flying at half-mast across Italy as the nation mourns the fallen officers. Prosecutors in Verona have opened a full investigation into what they’re calling “a deliberate act of mass violence.”

The Castel d’Azzano explosion marks one of Italy’s deadliest incidents involving law enforcement in recent years.