Officer-Involved Shooting in Carney, Baltimore Ends with Suspect Down

CARNEY, MD — Authorities reported an officer-involved shooting in Carney, Baltimore County, on MD-43 near Walther Boulevard. The incident occurred after a police pursuit, which ended with the suspect down.

Officials confirmed that all officers are safe and that the suspect has been taken into custody or is receiving medical attention. Due to the ongoing investigation, MD-43 has been closed between I-695 and Walther Blvd, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

Emergency responders and law enforcement personnel remain on the scene while authorities work to secure the area and gather details about the incident.

Residents and commuters are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or the exact circumstances leading to the shooting.

This event is under investigation by Baltimore County authorities. More details are expected as the situation develops.