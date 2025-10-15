🔥 Firefighters Battle Massive Camden NJ Fire

Firefighters in Camden, New Jersey, rushed to contain an intense blaze that broke out in a rowhome on Sunday evening, according to eyewitness video shared on the Citizen App.

Camden NJ Fire Video: Firefighters Battle Massive Rowhome Blaze https://t.co/qtifypfq2g pic.twitter.com/llyFG2x4DX — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 15, 2025

Thick plumes of black smoke and towering flames were seen billowing from the residential block as emergency crews worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

🚒 Emergency Crews Respond Within Minutes

Multiple fire engines from Camden Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes of the first alarm. Witnesses reported hearing loud pops that sounded like small explosions, possibly caused by gas lines or structural collapse.

Residents were quickly evacuated, and nearby streets were closed as firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze under difficult wind conditions.

🏠 Damage and Safety Concerns

The affected rowhome sustained significant fire and smoke damage, while adjacent properties suffered heat exposure. As of early reports, no serious injuries had been confirmed. The Camden County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, though initial accounts suggest the fire may have started on the second floor.

📱 Citizen App Footage Captures the Scene

Footage from the Citizen App shows thick smoke rising high into the air, visible from blocks away. The video quickly gained traction on social media, with local residents sharing updates and offering support for displaced families.

🚨 Community Response

Local officials urged residents to stay clear of the area while cleanup and investigation efforts continue. Fire crews remained on-site overnight to extinguish hot spots and assess structural stability.

Authorities are expected to release further details once the investigation concludes.