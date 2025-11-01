Cambridgeshire Train Stabbings: Multiple Victims as Armed Police Arrest Two Men

A terrifying Cambridgeshire train stabbing attack left multiple passengers injured tonight, forcing an emergency stop in Huntingdon. More than 30 armed police officers stormed the train after chaos erupted onboard.

Cambridgeshire Train Stabbing: Multiple Victims Hospitalized, Two Arrested https://t.co/JUC2wdPCc5 pic.twitter.com/nwoPjpaN57 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 1, 2025

Authorities confirmed that two men have been arrested. Several victims were rushed to hospital with stab wounds — their conditions have not yet been released.

Witnesses described moments of panic as travelers tried to escape the violence. Police have sealed off the area while British Transport Police lead an urgent investigation.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but disruptions to rail services are expected while forensics teams work at the scene.

More updates coming as information is confirmed.