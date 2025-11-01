News
Cambridgeshire Train Stabbings: Multiple Victims as Armed Police Arrest Two Men
More than 30 officers respond after violence erupts onboard near Huntingdon
A terrifying Cambridgeshire train stabbing attack left multiple passengers injured tonight, forcing an emergency stop in Huntingdon. More than 30 armed police officers stormed the train after chaos erupted onboard.
Authorities confirmed that two men have been arrested. Several victims were rushed to hospital with stab wounds — their conditions have not yet been released.
Witnesses described moments of panic as travelers tried to escape the violence. Police have sealed off the area while British Transport Police lead an urgent investigation.
Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but disruptions to rail services are expected while forensics teams work at the scene.
More updates coming as information is confirmed.