Bus Driver Hospitalised After Crash in Glasgow City Centre

A bus driver has been hospitalised after crashing into a building in Glasgow’s busy city centre.

The incident occurred this morning when the unnamed driver collided with the corner of North Frederick Street, just outside the Flight Club cocktail bar. The single-decker First bus was involved in the collision.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland, responded to the scene at around 8:25 a.m., with medics on standby. The driver was taken to hospital, though their condition has not yet been confirmed.