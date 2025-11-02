The bus crash in Armenia has left at least 17 university students injured after their vehicle plunged into a ravine in the northern Tavush region on Friday. The crash occurred near the Haghartsin Monastery, around 110 kilometers from Yerevan, according to early emergency reports.

Bus Crash in Armenia: Students Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine https://t.co/XY9khBFBst pic.twitter.com/jr1RmlOiHi — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 2, 2025

Landslide May Have Triggered the Accident

Initial information suggests the bus overturned after a landslide struck the mountain road, causing the driver to lose control. One of the injured students is reported to be in critical condition.

Students from Yerevan State University of Languages

Authorities said there were approximately 50 passengers onboard, all students from the Yerevan State University of Languages and Social Sciences, who were reportedly on an educational trip when the accident happened.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Rescue teams and medics were deployed to the scene, working to extract victims from the damaged vehicle and transport them to hospitals for treatment. Officials have launched an investigation to determine whether road conditions, weather factors, or a technical issue contributed to the crash.

More updates are expected as authorities confirm additional details.