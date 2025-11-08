British scientist killed in cargo ship explosion in Malaysia

A British scientist, 49-year-old Darren Holling from Durham, has died following a cargo ship explosion onboard the MSC Kyparissia in Malaysia on Friday.

Authorities say Holling was investigating a fire in the vessel’s hold when a sudden blast ignited a deadly blaze. Two others — Diaday Jason Hernia (39) of the Philippines and Sugumaran Kolanthai (59) of Malaysia — were also killed in the incident.

Three additional crew members were injured and taken to the hospital after the explosion occurred during container unloading operations at Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor.

Emergency services responded quickly, but the fire spread rapidly inside the ship.

Officials have launched an investigation into what caused the blast.

This is a developing story.