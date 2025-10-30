Bristol Hospitals Declare Critical Incident Amid NHS Pressures
The University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW) has declared a critical incident across its hospitals due to high demand and significant pressures affecting patient care in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.
The incident impacts multiple hospitals within the trust, including:
- Bristol Royal Infirmary
- Bristol Royal Hospital for Children
- St Michael’s Hospital
- Weston General Hospital
Hospital officials reported that emergency departments and inpatient services are under extreme strain, and staff are working to prioritise urgent cases. Routine appointments and non-emergency procedures may be postponed to focus resources on critical care.
In a statement released on Thursday, 30 October 2025, UHBW Managing Director Professor Stuart Walker said:
“University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust has declared a Critical Incident today in response to significant pressures across the system impacting our hospitals.”
A The public has been advised to use emergency services only when necessary and to contact NHS 111 for non-life-threatening concerns. The trust is actively monitoring the situation as it manages the surge in patients across the region.