Bristol Hospitals Declare Critical Incident Amid NHS Pressures

The University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW) has declared a critical incident across its hospitals due to high demand and significant pressures affecting patient care in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.

The incident impacts multiple hospitals within the trust, including:

Bristol Royal Infirmary

Bristol Royal Hospital for Children

St Michael’s Hospital

Weston General Hospital

Hospital officials reported that emergency departments and inpatient services are under extreme strain, and staff are working to prioritise urgent cases. Routine appointments and non-emergency procedures may be postponed to focus resources on critical care.

In a statement released on Thursday, 30 October 2025, UHBW Managing Director Professor Stuart Walker said:

“University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust has declared a Critical Incident today in response to significant pressures across the system impacting our hospitals.”

The public has been advised to use emergency services only when necessary and to contact NHS 111 for non-life-threatening concerns. The trust is actively monitoring the situation as it manages the surge in patients across the region.