Two Killed in Underground Mine Explosion in Western New South Wales, Australia

Australian police have confirmed that two people were killed following an explosion at an underground mine in the far west of New South Wales (NSW). Emergency services rushed to the remote site after reports of a powerful blast deep within the mine.

Authorities said rescue crews were deployed to secure the area and investigate the cause of the explosion. The identities of the victims have not yet been released pending family notification.

The mine explosion occurred in a region known for extensive mineral operations, raising concerns over workplace safety and mining regulations. Officials from SafeWork NSW and local law enforcement are conducting a joint investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.