Breakingnews
Stabbing reported in Nottingham, New Hampshire
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — Authorities are responding to a reported stabbing in Nottingham, New Hampshire, according to emergency incident logs.
The incident was reported at approximately 3:37 p.m. on Saturday. Officials have not yet released information about the victim’s condition, a possible suspect, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional details are expected as authorities provide updates.