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Stabbing reported in Nottingham, New Hampshire

Published: 18 hour ago

NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — Authorities are responding to a reported stabbing in Nottingham, New Hampshire, according to emergency incident logs.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:37 p.m. on Saturday. Officials have not yet released information about the victim’s condition, a possible suspect, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details are expected as authorities provide updates.

Published: 18 hour ago
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