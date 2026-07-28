Reports of Interceptor Missile Explosion Over Metula in Northern Israel Under Investigation

Israeli media reported Tuesday that an interceptor missile was launched from the Kiryat Shmona area toward an aerial target near Metula, close to the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Metula Local Council said residents heard the sound of an interceptor missile explosion over the community shortly before the announcement. Officials said the incident is under investigation, and no further details have been released.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the nature of the suspected aerial target or whether any debris or damage has been reported.

The situation remains developing, and additional information is expected as Israeli authorities continue to investigate the incident.