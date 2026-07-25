Breakingnews
Multiple Reports of Shooting in Los Angeles; Around 10 Shots Reportedly Fired
Police are responding to multiple reports of a shooting in the Watson area of Los Angeles, where callers reported hearing approximately 10 gunshots, according to preliminary scanner traffic.
The incident remains active, and there is no immediate information regarding injuries, suspects, or arrests.
Authorities are investigating the reports, and additional details are expected as more information becomes available.