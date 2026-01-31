Police report active shooter on docks at Cedar Creek Marina in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter on the docks at Cedar Creek Marina in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, according to authorities

.

Residents in the surrounding area have been urged to shelter in place as law enforcement secures the scene and searches for the suspect. Emergency responders are actively deployed, and access to the marina has been restricted.

Officials have not released details regarding injuries or the suspect. The situation remains developing, and authorities said more information will be shared as it becomes available.