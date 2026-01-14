News

BREAKING: Verizon outage reported nationwide as users lose service

Published: 7 hours ago
Verizon users are reporting a widespread outage, according to Downdetector, with many customers experiencing dropped signals and phones stuck in SOS mode.

Verizon said it is working to restore service as quickly as possible. In the meantime, affected customers may be able to place calls and send messages using Wi-Fi calling, if available.

The cause of the outage has not been disclosed, and restoration timelines remain unclear.

