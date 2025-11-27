BREAKING: USCIS Halts All Immigration Processing for Afghan Nationals Effective Immediately

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced an immediate and indefinite suspension of all immigration requests related to Afghan nationals.

According to the agency’s statement, the pause will remain in place pending a full review of security and vetting protocols.

USCIS said:

“Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

No timeline has been provided for when processing may resume, and it is unclear how many applicants or pending cases will be affected by the halt.

This is a developing story.