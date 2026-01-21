BREAKING: Five shot dead outside tuck shop in Jeffsville, Gauteng, police say

Five people were shot dead outside a tuck shop in the Jeffsville area of Atteridgeville, Gauteng Province, police said, as authorities respond to the scene and begin an investigation.

South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that officers were on site following the shooting, which took place in an informal settlement setting. The victims were all male, and police have cordoned off the area as they gather evidence and interview witnesses.

The motive for the incident has not yet been released, and officials are urging anyone with information to assist with the investigation. Gauteng has seen a range of violent shootings in recent months, including other mass shooting incidents that left multiple people dead and many injured.