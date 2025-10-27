Breaking: 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Türkiye’s Balikesir Province

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck the Sindirgi district of Türkiye’s western Balikesir province, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake was felt across several nearby provinces, causing panic among residents and prompting emergency response teams to begin rapid assessments of potential damage and casualties.

Local authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and stay away from damaged structures as aftershocks are expected. AFAD confirmed that rescue and assessment crews have been dispatched to the affected areas.

Türkiye sits on several major fault lines and frequently experiences seismic activity, making this one of the stronger tremors to hit the region in recent months.