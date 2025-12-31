BREAKING: 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Offshore Near Eastern Japan

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck offshore near Japan’s eastern Noda region on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 19.3 kilometers (about 12 miles). Light to moderate shaking was reported in parts of eastern Japan, though no immediate reports of damage or injuries have been confirmed.

Authorities said there was no tsunami threat, and emergency agencies are monitoring the situation. Aftershocks are possible, seismologists noted.

This remains a developing update.