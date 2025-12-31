BREAKING: 16-Year-Old Arrested After Potential Explosives Found in Lancashire, England

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after potentially explosive material was discovered at an address in Blackpool, Lancashire, police said.

Lancashire Police attended a property on Gloucester Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on December 31, 2025, where officers found a quantity of items of concern, including suspected explosive material.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act. As a precaution, several nearby properties, including parts of St Albans Road, were evacuated, and a cordon was established.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists were called to assess and make the items safe, with support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.