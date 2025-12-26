News
BREAKING: 14 Injured in Stabbing Attack at Factory in Central Japan
At least 14 people were injured in a stabbing attack at a factory in central Japan, according to authorities.
Officials said an unspecified liquid was also sprayed during the incident. Emergency responders rushed multiple victims to hospitals, and police secured the scene as an investigation began.
No details have been released regarding a suspect, motive, or the nature of the liquid. Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.