Breaking: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidental Shooting in Newburgh, NY

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (WABC) — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accidental shooting Thursday morning.

According to sources, the child was playing with his brother’s gun at a home on North Miller Street when the weapon went off, fatally injuring him.

Several nearby schools were placed on lockout as officers responded to the scene. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.