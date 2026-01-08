Birmingham Airport flights suspended after heavy snowfall forced the airport to halt runway operations, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers.

Video: Birmingham Airport flights suspended as heavy snow shuts runway https://t.co/2ZwOWYpfvw pic.twitter.com/F1CAPqnhUi — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 8, 2026

Airport authorities confirmed that the decision was taken due to weather conditions affecting safe runway use, stressing that the safety of passengers and staff remains the top priority.

❄️ Heavy snow impacts Birmingham Airport operations

The airport announced that all runway activity has been suspended until further notice as snow continues to affect the area. Travelers scheduled to depart or arrive are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status.

✈️ Passengers urged to contact airlines

Officials emphasized that flight schedules may change at short notice and recommended passengers avoid traveling to the airport unless advised by their airline.

The airport apologized for the disruption, noting that the measures were necessary to ensure operational safety during severe winter conditions.