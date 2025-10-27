Birds Trapped in the Eye of Hurricane Melissa as Storm Reaches Extreme Strength

In a rare and haunting phenomenon, the latest vortex message from reconnaissance aircraft reports that birds are trapped in the eye of Hurricane Melissa. This eerie occurrence typically happens only in the most powerful Category 4 and Category 5 hurricanes, where the calm center of the storm can deceive wildlife into believing the skies have cleared.

According to meteorologists, these birds likely entered the eye during Melissa’s rapid intensification and are now circling within the storm, unable to escape the surrounding walls of violent wind and rain. Experts describe the situation as both fascinating and tragic — “they think it’s a nice day, but they’re trapped,” one meteorologist noted.

Hurricane Melissa continues to strengthen over the Caribbean, with sustained winds exceeding 140 mph and conditions expected to worsen as it nears Jamaica and the Bahamas.