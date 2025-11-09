BBC Director General Tim Davie Resigns Amid Trump Documentary Backlash

The BBC is facing a leadership upheaval as Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness resign following intense criticism over the handling of a recent Donald Trump documentary. The decision comes after public backlash over edits perceived as controversial.

Controversy Over the Documentary

The edited documentary on former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked debates about media bias and editorial practices, leading to calls for accountability within the BBC’s leadership.

Impact on the BBC

The resignations mark a significant change for the broadcaster, prompting questions about its future editorial policies and governance. Stakeholders are closely monitoring how the BBC will rebuild trust with its audience.