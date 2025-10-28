Communities in Bath, St. Thomas, Jamaica, are facing dangerous conditions today as rapidly rising river waters have flooded key roadways, leaving them impassable. The severe flooding follows the outer impacts of Hurricane Melissa, which continues to generate heavy rainfall across parts of the island. The situation has sparked alerts among residents, commuters, and local authorities as the Bath St. Thomas Jamaica flooding intensifies.

Rising Waters Trap Vehicles and Block Access

Videos shared from the scene show vehicles struggling to navigate submerged streets as water levels continue to surge. The fast-moving currents pose a threat to anyone attempting to cross, increasing concerns about potential rescues as conditions deteriorate.

Emergency Services Monitoring Storm Impacts

Local disaster response teams are monitoring the area as runoff from mountain regions exacerbates flooding downstream. Meteorologists warn that saturated hillsides could trigger additional flash flooding and landslides, urging residents in low-lying communities to remain alert.

Travel Disruptions Expected

Transportation routes connecting Bath to surrounding districts are severely impacted, causing delays for commuters, medical services, and supply deliveries. Authorities are advising motorists to avoid affected roads until the water recedes.

Residents Urged to Stay Indoors

Officials emphasize that attempting to cross flooded roads can be deadly. With river levels still climbing, residents are being advised to stay indoors and monitor official weather updates.

Ongoing Weather Threats

While Hurricane Melissa is not making direct landfall on the island, its outer rainbands are forecast to deliver additional showers. Experts say more water could push levels past safe thresholds, further impacting the region.