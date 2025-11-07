Baltimore Commercial Building Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Remington Neighborhood

A Baltimore commercial building fire erupted Friday afternoon (Nov. 7, 2025) in the Remington neighborhood, sending huge flames and thick black smoke into the sky and prompting urgent evacuations across the area.

The blaze broke out at a large structure near 427 West 23rd Street and rapidly escalated to four alarms, according to Baltimore emergency officials.

🔥 Aerial Video Shows Intense Flames

Footage captured by WBAL’s SkyTeam 11 helicopter shows firefighters battling the inferno from multiple sides as the building becomes fully engulfed. Parts of the structure have reportedly collapsed due to extreme heat.

Residents nearby described explosions and shaking windows, while smoke was visible for miles across North Baltimore.

🚒 Fire Crews Still Working to Contain Spread

Dozens of firefighters remain on scene, aggressively attacking hotspots while checking surrounding structures to prevent the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

So far, there have been no confirmed injuries, but authorities urged the public to avoid the area until the situation is secured.

This is a developing story — updates will follow as more information becomes available.