Strong 4.4 Earthquake Shakes Balıkesir, Turkey — Sındırgı Epicenter

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Sındırgı in Balıkesir, Turkey on Monday morning, sending strong tremors across the region.

According to early seismic data:

• Magnitude: 4.4 (MW)

• Location: Sındırgı, Balıkesir

• Date/Time: November 10, 2025 – 09:41:40 TSI

• Depth: 10.38 km

• Coordinates: 39.135°N, 28.29°E

Residents described their homes “shaking like a cradle,” but no damage or injuries have been reported so far. Authorities continue monitoring aftershocks.