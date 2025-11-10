News
Strong 4.4 Earthquake Shakes Balıkesir, Turkey — Sındırgı Epicenter
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Sındırgı in Balıkesir, Turkey on Monday morning, sending strong tremors across the region.
According to early seismic data:
• Magnitude: 4.4 (MW)
• Location: Sındırgı, Balıkesir
• Date/Time: November 10, 2025 – 09:41:40 TSI
• Depth: 10.38 km
• Coordinates: 39.135°N, 28.29°E
Residents described their homes “shaking like a cradle,” but no damage or injuries have been reported so far. Authorities continue monitoring aftershocks.