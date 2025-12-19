News
Authorities Say Claudio Neves Valente Took Steps to Obscure His Trail
Claudio Neves Valente investigation details released by authorities indicate the suspect took sophisticated measures to obscure both his digital and physical movements.
Investigators said Neves Valente masked his cell phone signal and changed license plates on a rental vehicle, actions authorities believe were intended to hinder tracking efforts.
Law enforcement officials noted the steps suggest a high level of planning, as the multi-state investigation into the Brown University shooting continues.